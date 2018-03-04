Quantcast

Oklahoma Teachers Meet to Plan Strike - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Teachers Meet to Plan Strike

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, OKLAHOMA -

Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session. And then lawmakers cut district funding two percent. Teachers are laying the groundwork for a strike. Some  met Friday in Moore, Oklahoma,  others today in Tulsa  and  more will again meet Wednesday in Oklahoma city to set a walkout date.  

Chloe Prochaska, a teacher in Mustang, Oklahoma suggested, "If we do it the first week of April, that would be during standardized state testing, which would be a great time to say, 'Hey, we're going on strike and we're not going to give these tests.' "

John Waldron, a teacher at Booker T. Washington high school in Tulsa urged, "This needs to be an historic movement across the state of everybody who's concerned about education, all acting at once." 

And Larry Cagle, another Tulsa teacher said, "If we strike, I double dare you to fire us. We'll just go to Texas, they're looking for new teachers."

But they are already taking jobs across state lines in Missouri and Kansas according to the Miami Schools superintendent Jeremy Hogan. 
 Cagle says it's no longer if but when for a strike.  Teachers walked out back in 1990 which led to closed schools and  passing house bill 1017 to raise salaries.  
There's a new facebook group called 'Oklahoma teacher walkout - the time is now.'
That page was created just a couple days ago it now has almost  thirty-five thousand supporters.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Child Dies After ATV Crash

    Child Dies After ATV Crash

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-03-05 05:41:15 GMT

    A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county. 

    More >>

    A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Teachers Meet to Plan Strike

    Oklahoma Teachers Meet to Plan Strike

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-03-05 02:12:17 GMT

    Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session. 

    More >>

    Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session. 

    More >>

  • What To Do If You're One Of The Additional 2.4 Million Impacted By Equifax's Cyber Security Hack

    What To Do If You're One Of The Additional 2.4 Million Impacted By Equifax's Cyber Security Hack

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-03-04 22:59:36 GMT
    Another 2.4 million people are impacted by Equifax's 2017 cyber security breach, including victims in the Southwest Missouri area.  Equifax made the announcement of more breached accounts this week. "I feel like we're living in an age where a lot of your information is out there already" says Charlene Strong, a Kansas resident. We live in a time where you can pay bills, shop and communicate online, giving more opportunities for hackers to get your information. ...More >>
    Another 2.4 million people are impacted by Equifax's 2017 cyber security breach, including victims in the Southwest Missouri area.  Equifax made the announcement of more breached accounts this week. "I feel like we're living in an age where a lot of your information is out there already" says Charlene Strong, a Kansas resident. We live in a time where you can pay bills, shop and communicate online, giving more opportunities for hackers to get your information. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.