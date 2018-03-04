Oklahoma Teachers Meet to Plan Strike

Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session. And then lawmakers cut district funding two percent. Teachers are laying the groundwork for a strike. Some met Friday in Moore, Oklahoma, others today in Tulsa and more will again meet Wednesday in Oklahoma city to set a walkout date.

Chloe Prochaska, a teacher in Mustang, Oklahoma suggested, "If we do it the first week of April, that would be during standardized state testing, which would be a great time to say, 'Hey, we're going on strike and we're not going to give these tests.' "

John Waldron, a teacher at Booker T. Washington high school in Tulsa urged, "This needs to be an historic movement across the state of everybody who's concerned about education, all acting at once."

And Larry Cagle, another Tulsa teacher said, "If we strike, I double dare you to fire us. We'll just go to Texas, they're looking for new teachers."

But they are already taking jobs across state lines in Missouri and Kansas according to the Miami Schools superintendent Jeremy Hogan.

Cagle says it's no longer if but when for a strike. Teachers walked out back in 1990 which led to closed schools and passing house bill 1017 to raise salaries.

There's a new facebook group called 'Oklahoma teacher walkout - the time is now.'

That page was created just a couple days ago it now has almost thirty-five thousand supporters.