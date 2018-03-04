Mattress Fundraiser

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Over at Pittsburg High School, they were raising money for the band and theater programs with a one day mattress sale.

More than 20 brand name floor models were on display for customers to try out. The beds on sale were brand new and also came with factory warranties. 

Discounts were available to employees of Pitt State and the USD 250 school district. The fundraiser brought in around $5000.

