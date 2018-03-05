Child Dies After ATV Crash

A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
