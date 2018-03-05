Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of March 2-4) & "Red Sparrow" Preview

Two weeks in a row with a perfect score! KOAM's Tawnya Bach makes 'Bank' with her Hollywood Box Office predictions. No surprise, "Black Panther" remains in the #1 spot. After a mere three weekends, the blockbuster hit surpassed $500 Million! "Red Sparrow" comes in 2nd in its debut weekend. This morning Jennifer Lawrence talks about the film that she spent the last three years shooting.

Here's a recap of the Box Office Top 5 (Weekend of March 2-4, 2018)

1. Black Panther $65.7 Million

2. Red Sparrow $17 Million

3. Death Wish(2018) $13 Million

4. Game Night $10.7 Million

5. Peter Rabbit $10 Million

For a complete listing of Box Office Numbers click here.