Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of March 2-4) & "Red Sparrow" Preview

Two weeks in a row with a perfect score!  KOAM's Tawnya Bach makes 'Bank' with her Hollywood Box Office predictions.  No surprise, "Black Panther" remains in the #1 spot.  After a mere three weekends, the blockbuster hit surpassed $500 Million!  "Red Sparrow" comes in 2nd in its debut weekend.  This morning Jennifer Lawrence talks about the film that she spent the last three years shooting.
Here's a recap of the Box Office Top 5 (Weekend of March 2-4, 2018)
1. Black Panther               $65.7 Million
2. Red Sparrow                 $17 Million
3. Death Wish(2018)         $13 Million
4. Game Night                   $10.7 Million
5. Peter Rabbit                  $10 Million
For a complete listing of Box Office Numbers click here.
Tawnya guesed 5 for 5!  Here's a look back at her Friday predictions.
