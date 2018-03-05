Storm Siren Testing Begins

A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.More >>
Statewide tornado drills in Kansas and Missouri are set for Tuesday (March 6) at 10:00 a.m. We've put newslinks for more information on our website. The City of Joplin has a test scheduled for March 6th, Pittsburg has one scheduled for March 7th.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
