Storm Siren Testing Begins

Statewide tornado drills in Kansas and Missouri are set for Tuesday (March 6) at 10:00 a.m. We've put news links for more information on our website. The City of Joplin has a test scheduled for March 6th, Pittsburg has one scheduled for March 7th. You can find more information at the following newslinks:

The City of Miami does a silent test.

**OK is not on NOAA's list for a statewide tornado drill, but does hold a seasonal campaign:

