Joplin Man Sentenced in Package Theft Case

A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017).

Authorities say Phillip Bishop was driving a car matching one that had been spotted by a witness and captured on surveillance videos in theft cases. Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.

Today (March 5), Bishop changed his plea to guilty. As part of the plea bargain, he is sentenced to 90 days with credit for time served. According to court documents, he can be released today.

