FSCC Spring Rodeo Prep

Students prepare for the 37th Annual Spring Rodeo at Fort Scott Community College today (March 5). The event features 25 students from Kansas and Oklahoma universities that will compete for a variety of titles. The events begin Friday March 9th, but preparation is a year-round project for the participants.

Event Details: Friday, March 9th will kick us off at 7:30 p.m., followed by Saturday, March 10th at 1pm and 7:30pm, and then finishing up on Sunday, March 11th at 1pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for FSCC students (with I.D.) $3 for children 6 to 12 and children 5 and under are free.