Quantcast

Galena Woman Arrested on Drug Charges - KOAM TV 7

Galena Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Updated:

The suspect in a 2017 fatal pedestrian hit and run in Galena, Kansas has been arrested again, this time on drug charges. Shelby Colon of Galena was arrested yesterday (March 4) for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Colon has plead guilty in the fatal hit and run case.  She was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She's awaiting sentencing in that case.

Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/36743207/suspect-arrested-for-fatal-carpedestrian-crash

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Teen Driver Safety

    Teen Driver Safety

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-03-06 02:22:53 GMT

    Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers. 

    More >>

    Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers. 

    More >>

  • More Than Forty Joplin Headstones Vandalized

    More Than Forty Joplin Headstones Vandalized

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-06 00:29:16 GMT

    Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

    More >>

    Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Investigate Two Vandalisms at Two Elementary Schools

    Joplin Police Investigate Two Vandalisms at Two Elementary Schools

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-03-06 00:21:33 GMT

    "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down.  Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

    More >>

    "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down.  Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.