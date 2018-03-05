Galena Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

The suspect in a 2017 fatal pedestrian hit and run in Galena, Kansas has been arrested again, this time on drug charges. Shelby Colon of Galena was arrested yesterday (March 4) for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Colon has plead guilty in the fatal hit and run case. She was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She's awaiting sentencing in that case.

