Walmart Expands Kits Tested in Joplin

Walmart says meal kit testing in Joplin has been successful.

Store officials say the meal kits are made with fresh ingredients and put together in-store daily by deli associates. They say the kits have tested so well in Joplin, that Walmart is expanding the kits to more than 2,000 stores this year.

Walmart officials say they're also offering the kits via Online Grocery Pickup at Walmart Supercenter at 1501 S Rangeline Road in Joplin.

----

News Release from Walmart:

What's For Dinner? Walmart Cooks up a Hassle-Free Solution

with Quality, Fresh Meals

Retailer Introduces New Meal Kits for Customers, Rolls them out to

More than 2,000 stores this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark., – March 5, 2018 – Know what you are having for dinner yet? By 4 p.m., neither do nearly 80 percent of Americans. Walmart is cooking up a solution with new meal kits set to roll out to more than 2,000 stores this year. The meals will also be available via Walmart's Online Grocery Pickup where customers can order online at lunch and pick up as soon as dinner time.

The meals, available now in more than 250 stores, were developed and tested in the retailer's Culinary and Innovation Center and are made and assembled fresh in-store daily. On shelves in the deli, options include pre-portioned cooking kits, kits to accompany the grocers' best-selling rotisserie chicken, along with options that can be heated up and on the table in less than 15 minutes.

• Pre-portioned Meal Kits – want to make a delicious meal, but skip the shopping list, chopping and measuring? These kits are the answer. Whether you're an experienced chef or new cook, you can create these meals with your own flair.

o Steak Dijon

o Basil Garlic Chicken

o Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry

o Pork Florentine

• Rotisserie Chicken Meals – take America's favorite chicken, a cooked-to-perfection rotisserie chicken, plus some curated ingredients for a quick dinner that tastes like it took hours.

o Thai Curry Chicken

o Chicken Fried Rice

• One Step Meals – running around and trying to keep it all together? Looking for a few minutes back in your day? Heating up a perfectly paired dinner more your style? Done.

o Chicken Alfredo

o Cheesy Ravioli Bake

o Meatloaf

o Spaghetti and Meatballs

o Chicken Parmesan

o Pulled Beef

o Chicken Marsala

o Curry Chicken

o Pot Roast

o Chicken Enchiladas

"Customers are busier than ever and we know getting a delicious dinner on the table can be a chore. We're here to help," said Tyler Lehr, senior vice president and general merchandise manager, Deli Services, Walmart U.S. "These delicious meals give the best or worst of cooks a fresh, easy option for dinner tonight, or later this week."

Walmart's convenience meal options serve two people and range in price from $8 to $15.

In addition to the Meal Kits being launched in stores, Walmart.com offers an expanded assortment of meal delivery kits and other specialty food items like farm fresh crates and snack boxes. The offering launched late last year. Visit walmart.com/mealsmadeeasy for more information.

