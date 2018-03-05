Quantcast

Kids' Garage Sale - March 17 - KOAM TV 7

Kids' Garage Sale - March 17

Updated:

Upcoming Kids’ Garage Sale at Memorial Hall


Joplin, MO (03/05/2018) – Calling all mini entrepreneurs and shoppers! Joplin Parks & Recreation is hosting a “Kids’ Garage Sale” at Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 17th from 9:00am – 1:00pm. The sale is free and open to the public to shop.

This special sale is specifically designed for children to run their own booth (with their parents) where they can learn about sales, marketing, and merchandising. Participants are welcome to sell toys, games, sports equipment, clothing, or other gently used items. It’s a great way for kids to clean out their toy boxes, empty their closets, and sell the things they no longer play with or have outgrown!

To be a vendor, participants must be between the ages of 5-12 years, provide their own start bank for their booth, and pre-register by March 13th by paying a vendor fee of $10. Vendors will receive one table and 2 chairs in their booth.

For more information, or to register, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation office at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org

#  #

About Joplin Parks & Recreation

The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department provides quality parks, services, and programs to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Joplin and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.joplinparks.org.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Man Sentenced in Package Theft Case

    Joplin Man Sentenced in Package Theft Case

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-03-05 21:14:35 GMT

    A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017).  Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.

    More >>

    A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017).  Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.

    More >>

  • Storm Siren Testing Begins

    Storm Siren Testing Begins

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:36 PM EST2018-03-05 18:36:54 GMT

    Statewide tornado drills in Kansas and Missouri are set for Tuesday (March 6) at 10:00 a.m. We've put newslinks for more information on our website. The City of Joplin has a test scheduled for March 6th, Pittsburg has one scheduled for March 7th. 

    More >>

    Statewide tornado drills in Kansas and Missouri are set for Tuesday (March 6) at 10:00 a.m. We've put newslinks for more information on our website. The City of Joplin has a test scheduled for March 6th, Pittsburg has one scheduled for March 7th. 

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-5

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-5

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:39 AM EST2018-03-05 14:39:14 GMT
    DEPUTY HUTCHINS CLEARED The Missouri Highway Patrol rules a Jasper County deputy was justified in a January shooting.  Authorities say deputies were serving a civil warrant against 66-year old Louis Miller, when he pulled a knife and ignored commands to drop it.  They say when Miller charged at authorities, deputy Jason Hutchins fired one shot.  Miller later died at the hospital.  A Missouri Highway Patrol Investigation of the shooting determined the shooting wa...More >>
    DEPUTY HUTCHINS CLEARED The Missouri Highway Patrol rules a Jasper County deputy was justified in a January shooting.  Authorities say deputies were serving a civil warrant against 66-year old Louis Miller, when he pulled a knife and ignored commands to drop it.  They say when Miller charged at authorities, deputy Jason Hutchins fired one shot.  Miller later died at the hospital.  A Missouri Highway Patrol Investigation of the shooting determined the shooting wa...More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Joplin Little League Sign Ups - March 3 - 5

    Joplin Little League Sign Ups - March 3 - 5

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-28 18:14:26 GMT
    Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park. Saturday March 3, 10-2 Monday March 4, 5-7 Tuesday March 5, 5-7 -Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little LeagueMore >>
    Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park. Saturday March 3, 10-2 Monday March 4, 5-7 Tuesday March 5, 5-7 -Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little LeagueMore >>

  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-28 22:28:56 GMT
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.