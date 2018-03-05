Kids' Garage Sale - March 17

Upcoming Kids’ Garage Sale at Memorial Hall



Joplin, MO (03/05/2018) – Calling all mini entrepreneurs and shoppers! Joplin Parks & Recreation is hosting a “Kids’ Garage Sale” at Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 17th from 9:00am – 1:00pm. The sale is free and open to the public to shop.

This special sale is specifically designed for children to run their own booth (with their parents) where they can learn about sales, marketing, and merchandising. Participants are welcome to sell toys, games, sports equipment, clothing, or other gently used items. It’s a great way for kids to clean out their toy boxes, empty their closets, and sell the things they no longer play with or have outgrown!

To be a vendor, participants must be between the ages of 5-12 years, provide their own start bank for their booth, and pre-register by March 13th by paying a vendor fee of $10. Vendors will receive one table and 2 chairs in their booth.

For more information, or to register, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation office at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.

