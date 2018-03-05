2nd Annual Pancake "Madness" Feast - March 11

Monday, March 5 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-03-06 00:09:22 GMT
Kids got to learn about computers, robotics and programming and even competed in a robot chariot race at Greenbush, the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center. I got to sit in on the film making class. We we're at Greenbush. But with an app and some new skills, Trae and his group takes us to some Mayan ruins in Mexico, where his character makes a goofy phone call. "Hello Simon!!" "Hello nephew, Trae!" "You can do all kinds of stuff with tech...More >>
Kids got to learn about computers, robotics and programming and even competed in a robot chariot race at Greenbush, the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center. I got to sit in on the film making class. We we're at Greenbush. But with an app and some new skills, Trae and his group takes us to some Mayan ruins in Mexico, where his character makes a goofy phone call. "Hello Simon!!" "Hello nephew, Trae!" "You can do all kinds of stuff with tech...More >>
Monday, March 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-03-05 21:14:35 GMT
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 11:36 AM EST2018-03-01 16:36:12 GMT
Tuesday, March 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Joplin Public Library 1901 E. 20th Street, Joplin Join us for a Townhall Q&A with Conon Gillis, Green Party candidate for Missouri State Senate in District 32! Stop by and learn more about Conon, why he's running, the issues he supports, and ask questions in live Townhall format. Conon will speak about his platform and issues he supports. Then move to take questions directly from community members about issues that matter to the...More >>
Tuesday, March 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Joplin Public Library 1901 E. 20th Street, Joplin Join us for a Townhall Q&A with Conon Gillis, Green Party candidate for Missouri State Senate in District 32! Stop by and learn more about Conon, why he's running, the issues he supports, and ask questions in live Townhall format. Conon will speak about his platform and issues he supports. Then move to take questions directly from community members about issues that matter to the...More >>
Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-02-14 00:00:46 GMT
Fort Scott Area Veterans & Family Members Veteran Town Hall The Director of VA Eastern Kansas personally invites all Veterans and their family members from Fort Scott and surrounding area to join us for a Town Hall hosted by VA Executives and your local VA Healthcare Team. Tuesday March 6 5:00 to 6:30 Fort Scott Community College - Robery & Sylvia Bailey Hall - 2018 South Horton Directions: From 69 Highway go West on W. 23rd. Turn right onto S. Horton. Go past Ellis an...More >>
Fort Scott Area Veterans & Family Members Veteran Town Hall The Director of VA Eastern Kansas personally invites all Veterans and their family members from Fort Scott and surrounding area to join us for a Town Hall hosted by VA Executives and your local VA Healthcare Team. Tuesday March 6 5:00 to 6:30 Fort Scott Community College - Robery & Sylvia Bailey Hall - 2018 South Horton Directions: From 69 Highway go West on W. 23rd. Turn right onto S. Horton. Go past Ellis an...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-26 22:00:59 GMT
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-03-01 19:44:53 GMT
Former MSSU Lion Dr. Jason Terry will return to his alma mater for a piano concert. Terry's concert will feature works by Chopin, Respighi, Ravel, Balakirev and Ginastera. In addition to this known and loved repertoire, he will also perform three movements from "Preludes in Jazz Style" by Nikolai Kasputin. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium. Terry graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2009 and received his...More >>
Former MSSU Lion Dr. Jason Terry will return to his alma mater for a piano concert. Terry's concert will feature works by Chopin, Respighi, Ravel, Balakirev and Ginastera. In addition to this known and loved repertoire, he will also perform three movements from "Preludes in Jazz Style" by Nikolai Kasputin. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium. Terry graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2009 and received his...More >>