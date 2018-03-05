PSU Apple Day Winners

PSU hosts its 112th Apple Day and announces this year's winners.

According to university officials, every year since 1907, students and the community have paused to reflect on a series of events in the Kansas Legislature that in effect assured that Pittsburg State would not only continue, but would take its place among the institutions of higher learning in Kansas.

Founded in 1903, the Kansas State Manual Training Normal School Auxiliary, began in a borrowed building in downtown Pittsburg. The effort to secure state support to build a permanent building for the new school met with strong opposition from other state schools.

The school's founder and principal, R.S. Russ, along with faculty and the Pittsburg mayor, lobbied hard in the legislature to get the lawmakers to pass the appropriation. In doing so, Russ broke a legislative rule by sitting in a legislator's seat during the session. The Pittsburg delegation was fined a barrel of apples for the impropriety, which was paid and distributed among the legislators.

The appropriation was approved, however, and when the Pittsburg delegation returned to Pittsburg, a joyful assembly of students followed the legislature's lead and fined the faculty a barrel of apples, which they paid and distributed to the students. They have done so every year since.

Those who took part in today's events handed out apples and organized activities ranging from an apple scavenger hunt to the popular apple dessert contest judged by celebrities, including KOAM's Dowe Quick and the PSU Homecoming King and Queen.

A public reception was also held to recognize this year's three Ralf J. Thomas Distinguished Service Award recipients, Dr. Richard Peterson, Dr. Mindi Garner, and Frank Naccarato. They, along with several other award recipients, were also recognized at the annual all-university Apple Day convocation.

Here are a list of awards:

Good Apple Award

The keynote speaker was Pittsburg State's first Good Apple Award winner, Nick Popejoy, a 2014 graduate who teaches and coaches for Webb City School District. The award was established to honor a recent graduate who is putting into practice what it means to be a Gorilla, and in doing so, is making an impact in his or her career field and the community.

Outstanding Faculty

Gloria Flynn, Kristen Livingston, and Barbara McClaskey were recognized with the Dr. Robert K. Ratzlaff Outstanding Faculty Awards, created to recognize those faculty members who make lasting impressions on students. This year, more than 32 instructors were nominated.

Flynn, an assistant professor in Teaching & Leadership, serves as a mentor to special education teachers in the community and teaches courses tailored for inclusive teaching in the classroom. She has published works about the impacts of after-school programs for children in poverty, and the attrition rates of early career teachers. The students who nominated Flynn noted her genuine care for each individual's success and her determination to continue teaching classes while undergoing 16 rounds of chemotherapy treatment for cancer this academic year. Livingston, the assistant director for Student Diversity and now the faculty advisor to the public relations and advertising club, We Rise, and the Students for Sustainability, also facilitates the new Gorilla Media Group. One of her students said, "She has more faith in me than I do sometimes, and it is nice to know that even when you are down on yourself, you have a teacher who won't give up on you and will work with you to get you to where you want to be."

McClaskey, a professor in nursing, is receiving this award for the third time since starting here at Pittsburg State in 1992. She has presented research at three national conferences this year, coordinates the PSU Red Cross Blood Drive, and advises the Kansas Association of Student Nurses, the Catholic Student Organization, and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. Her students say that she is "a major source of light and joy at McPherson Hall; she is such an inspirational person and plainly put, she may be the next Mother Theresa."

Professors Beyond the Classroom Grant Awards

New at this year's Apple Day is the presentation of the Professors Beyond the Classroom Grant Awards. These awards, funded by the PSU Student Government Association, were awarded to five faculty who will use the money to positively impact students.

They include:

• Rebeca Book, an associate professor in Plastics Engineering Technology, who received $1,000 to fund a conference trip with two other professors and 20 students to the National Plastics Exposition.

• Delia Lister, director of Nature Reach in the Biology Department, who received $1,000 for her Study Away program to Alaska with 10 students from the Biology Department. The grant will help cover travel, lodging, boating in Glacier Bay, hiking national forests, and visiting sea urchin nurseries.

• Andrea Kent-McConnaughey, an assistant professor in Graphics and Imaging, who received $1,000 to supply GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera equipment and software in her classroom. The equipment will enable her students to create full 360-degree content that will be used in instruction and for innovative university marketing campaigns.

• Rick Hardy, assistant professor in Health, Human Performance, and Recreation, who received $500 for a program that will take students to recreation, leisure, and training facilities in the region. Students will be able to interact with working professionals and facilities for which their degree program prepares them to enter.

• Portico Bowman, University Professor of Art, who received $400 for a program to Crystal Bridges Art Museum in Arkansas, where students will interact with art that spans five centuries of history. Students will also be able to speak with professionals about Museum Studies and their future career field.

Voya Outstanding Employee Recognition Awards

Recipients of the Voya Outstanding Employee Recognition Awards will each receive a $750 stipend. This year's Unclassified Staff honoree was Aaron Hurt, the Assistant Director of International Recruitment & Undergraduate Admissions.

This year's University Support Staff honoree was Tracey Eagon, the senior administrative assistant for the Kansas Center for Career & Technical Education, based here on campus, which provides professional development for teachers.

The Golden Gorilla Award

The Golden Gorilla Award was established in 1997 to recognize students for their significant achievements in service, campus and community involvement, and academics.

Students receiving the award this year were: Victoria Ho, Alexandra Battitori, Jodi Stuhlsatz, Abigail White, Kolleen Gladden, Caitlin Martin, Elena Flott, Brittany Worthington, Bianca Rodriguez, Piper Misse, Emily Dickey, Skyler Jones, Lauren Sullivan, Jacob Brown, Lindsey Chambers, Amber Demaranville, Malory White, Ryan Cipriani, Christen Miller, Jaina Mills, Talia Ayala Feliciangeli, Long Xiao, Cara Zacny, Amanda Robinson, Zachary Denton, and Bethanne Elliott.

Centennial Scholarships

This year's Convocation marked the 14th year of awarding Centennial Scholarships. Any undergraduate student enrolled at PSU during the Spring 2018 and who will be attending during the Fall semester was eligible, provided they attended Apple Day. Given by the PSU Foundation, this year's recipients were Madison Westervelt ($500) and Kayla Masisak ($1,000).

Apple Dessert Contest

The contest winners in this year's Apple Pie division were Ashley Wadell (1st Place), Madeline McCoy (2nd Place) and Brad Stefanoni (3rd Place). The contest winners in this year's Apple Dessert division were Kiralyn Mosier (1st Place), Madeline McCoy (2nd Place), and Heather Busch (3rd Place).