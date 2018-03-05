Quantcast

Lions Prepare for NCAA Tournament

The Missouri Southern Lions are headed to the NCAA tournament for the 6th time in team history, and first time since 2014.

The Lions earned the #5 seed in the central region on Sunday. Their first opponent will be Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday in Marville, MO.

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team earned an at-large bid to the 2018 NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament as the Lions will be the five seed and will face off against fourth seed Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, March 10. 

Northwest Missouri is the top seed and host of the tournament. The Lions and Mustangs will play at 8:15 pm as the last game of day one. The Lions are making their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2014. Southern is one of three MIAA teams to get a bid as Washburn joins Southern and Northwest. 

Single session tickets can be purchased for $12 each for adults and $7 for students. Children 2 and under are free per NCAA policy. The ticket office will open 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to the start of each session.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE . All seating for the regional will be general admission. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance from Northwest Missouri State. A limited number of tickets will be available from the MSSU ticket office later this week, but purchasing directly from Northwest Missouri will guarantee tickets

A complete listing of the tournament schedule is listed below. 

Saturday, March 10
Noon: No. 3 Southern Nazarene vs. No. 6 St. Cloud State (Session 1)
2:15 p.m.: No. 2 Northern State vs. No. 7 Washburn (Session 1)

6 p.m.: No. 1 Northwest vs. No. 8 Minnesota State (Session 2)
8:15 p.m.: No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State vs. No. 5 Missouri Southern (Session 2)

Sunday, March 11
5 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Tuesday, March 13
7 p.m.: Championship Game
 

