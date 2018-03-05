Lions Prepare for NCAA Tournament

The Lions snapped a 10-game winning streak, but are still 13-3 to start the season.More >>
The Lions snapped a 10-game winning streak, but are still 13-3 to start the season.More >>
The Eagles lost to the Vikings at home 47-44 earlier this season.More >>
The Eagles lost to the Vikings at home 47-44 earlier this season.More >>
The Lions are the #5 seed in the central region and will face Southwest Minnesota St. on Saturday.More >>
The Lions are the #5 seed in the central region and will face Southwest Minnesota St. on Saturday.More >>
Scoreboard for Friday (3/3) - Includes Sub-State Championships in southeast KS and District Championships in southwest MO.More >>
Scoreboard for Friday (3/3) - Includes Sub-State Championships in southeast KS and District Championships in southwest MO.More >>
The Frontenac boys and girls are both heading to state after winning sub-state titles Friday night.More >>
The Frontenac boys and girls are both heading to state after winning sub-state titles Friday night.More >>
Corbin Osburn threw 8 innings for the Lions, only giving up one earned run while striking out nine.More >>
Corbin Osburn threw 8 innings for the Lions, only giving up one earned run while striking out nine.More >>
Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers.More >>
Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers.More >>
Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.More >>
Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.More >>
"Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down. Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."More >>
"Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down. Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."More >>
PSU hosts its 112th Apple Day and announces this year's winners.More >>
PSU hosts its 112th Apple Day and announces this year's winners.More >>
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.More >>
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.More >>