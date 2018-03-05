Joplin to Open State With Rematch Against Parkview

The Joplin Eagles are heading to the Class 5 state tournament for the first time in 24 years.

Over the weekend, the Eagles won the Class 5 District 12 championship over Nixa, their first district title since 1994. Joplin will open up the state tournament on Wednesday, facing the Parkview Vikings, a team that came to Joplin and beat the Eagles 47-44 earlier this season.

The game will be played at Drury University on Wednesday night. Click HERE to check out the complete class 5 bracket.