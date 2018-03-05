Green Screen Class for Kids

Kids got to learn about computers, robotics and programming and even competed in a robot chariot race at Greenbush, the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center.

I got to sit in on the film making class.

We we're at Greenbush. But with an app and some new skills, Trae and his group takes us to some Mayan ruins in Mexico, where his character makes a goofy phone call.

"Hello Simon!!"

"Hello nephew, Trae!"

"You can do all kinds of stuff with technology" says Trae Neal from Service Valley Elementary School.

"We learned how to use green screens and what programs to use to easily put a movie together" says Simone Gibbs from Meadowview Elementary School.

With the help of Pitt State graduate students Michaela and Jackie, these kids got to make a short film, using green screens, aps and iPads.

Michaela Joines says learning these skills can set these kids up on various different career paths., even if that time is far away for them.

"It opens up a lot of doors for them if they can learn this stuff early and learn how to create film and the basics of it, then it allows them to go further in the future and develop more skills they can use"

"I would really like to share my experience with those kids and hopefully we can stimulate their interest towards this industry" says Jackie Liu.

This class helped the kids learn more about the movies they grew up watching.

"It's cool to see the students who have an interest in that and who want to go into that..for them to be able to see the background of what goes into actually Making the films that they see" says Joins.

And even if they would prefer to go into animation like Simone does, this film making class beats a regular school day.

"Of course it's better than a regular school day. We get to learn different things more along technology instead of the same four subjects over and over again" says Simone.

This is the third year Greenbush has had this event.