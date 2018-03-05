MSSU Drops Series Finale to NSU

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team dropped the series finale with Northeastern State today by the score of 7-5 inside Warren Turner Field. 

Southern (13-3, 2-1 MIAA) got a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a home run from Alex PhillipsMike Million had a home run, as well and scored twice, while Cory Canterbury and Joe Kinder had two hits each. Johnny Balsamo and Dan Lenz had RBIs as well. 

Zac Shoemaker started and went six innings, striking out six and allowing only two earned runs in the loss, moving his record to 2-2 on the season. 

NSU (9-7, 2-4 MIAA) got a big home run from Gabriel Murillo in the eighth which proved to be the game-winner as he went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs cored. Zane Takhar had three hits. 

Southern scored a unearned run in the top of the first and NSU answered back with two unearned in the bottom half of the inning. The RiverHawks scored a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to go up 4-2, before a home run from Million in the seventh got the Lions within one. 

NSU added a homer from Eric Espinosa in the bottom of the 7th before the Lions scored another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Lenz to make it 5-4. Murillo's homer in the eighth put the RiverHawks up 7-4 and a late home run from Phillips wasn't enough. 

The Lions will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon as they play host to Missouri S&T at 2 pm. 

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-03-06 02:22:53 GMT

    Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers. 

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-06 00:29:16 GMT

    Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-03-06 00:21:33 GMT

    "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down.  Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

