Joplin Police Investigate Two Vandalisms at Two Elementary Schools

Joplin residents say they're cautious after two vandalism incidents at two elementary schools. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected to each other. One of the vandalisms involved nearby residents.

Tracy Horton has an app on her phone that's a neighborhood forum, keeping her updated on what happened this past weekend.

"That's pretty much what the neighbors were talking about," says Horton. "The postman and my neighbors when I saw them outside."

Some windows at Columbia Elementary School were broken, but have since been replaced. The Joplin Police Department says at least six nearby residents also reported their vehicles' tires slashed.

"Really, the weather plays a big factor in crime," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department. "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down. Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

"I park in my garage and it's locked and closed. But we are feeling a little bit more on alert and more on edge, I would say," says Horton.

Some residents who live Cecil Floyd Elementary School, about four miles away from Horton, might be more alert, too.

"The school found nine sky lights that had been damaged or completely broken out. A rather large expense there to replace those, and an inconvenience as well with having broken sky lights on an active school," says Duncan.

School district officials are still assessing what happened, but suspect the sky lights were damaged over the course of a month.

"I told my postman this morning, I would love to just have a conversation with whoever is doing this and just be like, you don't have to do this! Just go find something else to do. I understand you're bored. I'm not feeling angry," says Horton.

...More vandalism, though, and that feeling could change.

School district officials say it appears someone is getting to the roof of Cecil Floyd in a makeshift way. Workers are trying to make it more difficult to get access to the roof.