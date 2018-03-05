Quantcast

More Than Forty Joplin Headstones Vandalized

Updated:
Joplin, MO -

The Joplin Police Department is investigating vandalism at Fairview Cemetery.  City workers say more than 40 headstones were damaged last night.  Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

City workers will make repairs when the weather warms up to allow an adhesive to set.  The head of Joplin's Parks and Recreation Department says making these fixes is a top priority.

"I would want that to happen when it comes my time.  If there's no one around, your family is all deceased, I would.  You're trusting us with your family members and making sure everything is done correctly and taken care of," says Paul Bloomberg with Joplin's Parks and Recreation Department.

Joplin police say felony charges could be filed once someone is arrested.

