City of Joplin Joins Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
The City of Joplin is joining a number of other communities across the country in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Ashley Micklethwaite has been fighting the opioid epidemic for months - working hard to provide resources to those in need. Now, the city of Joplin is joining a lawsuit against those companies that manufacture the very opioids she's been fighting.More >>
Dog breeding often comes under attack by animal rights groups...but those who do it right are fighting to change that. Missouri requires breeders to be re-certified annually, and today a presentation at Indigo Sky Casino counts toward their continuing education credits for that certification... When you hear about puppy breeding many people think of the terrible conditions of puppy mills. But professionals say that doesn't paint a complete picture.More >>
The United States Marine Corps held a special "family night" in Jasper at the high school - to prepare future recruits and their families for what boot camp has to offer. At family night, it starts with informing the families.More >>
On February 28th, 1868...the City of Girard, Kansas was founded. Founded...by Dr. Charles Strong. Who actually named it after his hometown of Girard, Pennsylvania. Anyway...do the math...and you know that was 150 years ago. Which meant...150 years later...there was a pretty big birthday party.More >>
Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request. Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.More >>
The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99. He reached millions of people through his crusades. And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.More >>
A Missouri lawmaker is pushing to remove vehicle inspections across the state. But not everyone is on board. Representative J. Eggleston proposed House Bill 1444 which would eliminate the need for safety inspections in Missouri.More >>
Journey Church in Joplin is beginning the process of converting a once overgrown field...into something for its neighbors. A "Growing Hope Garden". For the last five years, Journey Church at 4th and McKinley has had this plot of land. They didn't have any idea what to do with it, until now.More >>
Twenty different teams flocked to Chanute to play pool. Many of us are aware of the unique abilities of service dogs. Robin Shipley: "They can do CPR, they can dial 911. But, for some, those service dogs do a lot more.More >>
A Yates Center woman says she's being ordered out of her apartment for voicing her concerns about safety issues. Cheryl Berry says she moved into the Woodson Senior Residences in August of last year.More >>
