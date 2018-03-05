Oklahoma Governor Signs Final Funding Bills

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin Monday signed the final two bills of the 2018 state budget, finishing up a state funding plan.

One bill restores $19.8 million in education funding that was determined to have been supplanted with lottery revenue. Another measure provides $31.7 million this year and $110 million next fiscal year to restore lost federal funding for the state's two medical schools.

The budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 was thrown out of balance last year when the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a cigarette tax was unconstitutional. That lead to two separate sessions. Lawmakers ultimately reduced spending for all state agencies when they couldn't reach a deal on a package of tax increases to increase revenue.