Oklahoma Leaders Consider New Sentencing Code To Ease Prison Ove

Oklahoma Leaders Consider New Sentencing Code To Ease Prison Overcrowding

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is endorsing several bills intended to change the state's criminal sentencing code.
    The governor says she's reached a deal with legislative leaders and state prosecutors on a package of bills designed to curb the state's growing prison population.    Fallin joined district attorneys and lawmakers Monday to announce support of the bills mostly target nonviolent property and drug crimes and make it easier for inmates to be released on parole.
    Fallin says the bills still are being drafted and that no official projections have been calculated on savings or bed space.
    The chairman of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, behind two ballot measures voters approved easing penalties for certain crimes, says it's too early to endorse the bills.
    Oklahoma has United States' second highest overall incarceration rate, with prisons currently over 110 percent capacity.
 

