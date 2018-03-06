Oklahoma Leaders Consider New Sentencing Code To Ease Prison Overcrowding

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is endorsing several bills intended to change the state's criminal sentencing code.
The governor says she's reached a deal with legislative leaders and state prosecutors on a package of bills designed to curb the state's growing prison population. Fallin joined district attorneys and lawmakers Monday to announce support of the bills mostly target nonviolent property and drug crimes and make it easier for inmates to be released on parole.
Fallin says the bills still are being drafted and that no official projections have been calculated on savings or bed space.
The chairman of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, behind two ballot measures voters approved easing penalties for certain crimes, says it's too early to endorse the bills.
Oklahoma has United States' second highest overall incarceration rate, with prisons currently over 110 percent capacity.
Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers.More >>
Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers.More >>
Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.More >>
Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.More >>
"Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down. Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."More >>
"Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down. Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."More >>
PSU hosts its 112th Apple Day and announces this year's winners.More >>
PSU hosts its 112th Apple Day and announces this year's winners.More >>
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.More >>
A Joplin man changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced for stealing more than 100 items from porches in December (2017). Police say they searched his home and loaded up more than 130 suspected stolen items.More >>