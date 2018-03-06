Quantcast

Missouri Initiative Targets Over-Prescription Of Opioids - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Initiative Targets Over-Prescription Of Opioids

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

     Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced a new initiative to crack down on the over-prescriptions of opioids.
    In a press release Monday, Greitens said Medicaid providers who do not follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for opioid prescriptions will be warned twice
    They then would be referred to the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and state licensing boards, which could potentially revoke their licenses.
    A spokesman for the governor says providers are currently given more opportunities to reform their practices.
    The release also says increased cooperation between the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Health and Senior Services will improve enforcement in Missouri.

    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Teen Driver Safety

    Teen Driver Safety

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-03-06 02:22:53 GMT

    Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers. 

    More >>

    Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers. 

    More >>

  • More Than Forty Joplin Headstones Vandalized

    More Than Forty Joplin Headstones Vandalized

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-03-06 00:29:16 GMT

    Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

    More >>

    Some of them were toppled, while others were broken.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Investigate Two Vandalisms at Two Elementary Schools

    Joplin Police Investigate Two Vandalisms at Two Elementary Schools

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-03-06 00:21:33 GMT

    "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down.  Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

    More >>

    "Whenever it's really cold, our crime really goes down.  Whenever it gets warm, some get people out, we see our crime go up."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.