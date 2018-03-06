Missouri Initiative Targets Over-Prescription Of Opioids

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced a new initiative to crack down on the over-prescriptions of opioids.
In a press release Monday, Greitens said Medicaid providers who do not follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for opioid prescriptions will be warned twice
They then would be referred to the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and state licensing boards, which could potentially revoke their licenses.
A spokesman for the governor says providers are currently given more opportunities to reform their practices.
The release also says increased cooperation between the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Health and Senior Services will improve enforcement in Missouri.
