Missouri Senate Update Sexual Harassment Training Policy

The Missouri Senate has updated its sexual harassment policy to require more frequent training for lawmakers and staff.
The new policy will require sexual harassment training to occur within 30 days of starting work then again every other year, starting in 2019.
The old policy had required the Senate had required members and staff to undergo sexual harassment training only once..
The Senate's policy change comes as legislatures around the country have been strengthening their sexual harassment policies in response to a series of misconduct allegations against powerful people in politics, entertainment and the media.
Even with the update, the Missouri Senate policy still lags behind the House, which requires annual sexual harassment training. The House training is in-person while the Senate's is by computer.
