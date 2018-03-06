Joplin Police Investigate Cemetery Vandalism

The Joplin Police Department is investigating vandalism that occurred at Fairview Cemetery Sunday night.
City workers say more than 40 headstones were damaged. Some were toppled, while others were broken.
Supervisors say repairing the damage will be a top priority.
"I would want that to happen when it comes my time," said Joplin's Parks and Recreation Department Head, Paul Bloomberg. "If there's no one around, your family is all deceased, I would. You're trusting us with your family members and making sure everything is done correctly and taken care of."
Bloomberg says crews will make repairs when the weather warms up to allow an adhesive to set.
Joplin police say the vandalism could lead to felony charges. They have not yet made an arrest in the case.
