Pittsburg Hosts Dance Showcase

Dozens of dancers gathered at the Pittsburg's Bicknell Family Center Monday evening to show their moves at the 3rd Annual PSU Dance Showcase.

in Pittsburg to strut their stuff at the annual dance showcase.

"We are just promoting the value of dance and we have 13 different groups joining us and 37 different dance numbers, said Janice Jewett, organizer of the event and a professor in Health, Human Performance & Recreation. "Dance is big in our community, and we want to support that and showcase it."

The event was open to the public free of charge.

Styles of dance performed on the stage included jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, pom, and musical theatre. Performers on stage ranged age from children to adults. They included: Frontenac High School Dance Team, Karen's Dance Studio, Linn County Dance and Cheer, Midwest Regional Ballet, Ovation Studios, Pittsburg Community Theatre, Pittsburg High School Dance Team, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department Dance Company, Pittsburg State University Dance Students, PSU Crimson and Gold Dance Team, PSU Dance Club, The Dance Pitt and the Y Academy of Dance.

"The purpose of the evening is to celebrate all aspects of dance, including the ability of dance to convey and provoke an emotion both in the performer as well as the audience, the athleticism in dance as well as the artistry, and the beauty of the movement enhanced through formation changes, costumes and more," Jewett said.

The Minor in Dance Program of Study at Pittsburg State sponsored the event.



