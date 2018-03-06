KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-6

Quantcast

SCHOOL VANDALISM

  • Joplin police are trying to determine if two vandalism incidents at two elementary schools are related.  Some windows at Columbia Elementary school were broken, but have since been replaced.  The JPD says at least six nearby residents also reported their vehicles' tires slashed.  Police say nine skylights at Cecil Floyd school were damaged or completely broken out.

CEMETERY VANDALISM

  • The JPD is also investigating vandalism at Fairview Cemetery.  City workers say more than 40 headstones were damaged Sunday night.  Some were toppled, while others were broken.  City workers will make repairs when the weather warms up to allow an adhesive to set.  Joplin police say felony charges could be filed once someone is arrested.

TEXAS PRIMARY

  • Voters in Texas head to the polls today, in the first primary of the 2018 midterms.  For the first time in decades, democrats are running in all 36 of the state's congressional districts.  Early voting totals show record levels of interests in the elections, especially among democrats.

NOR EASTER

  • Parts of the northeast are bracing for the threat of a second, possible Nor'easter.  The system dumped heavy snow in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest Monday.  States along the east coast could get hit with strong winds, heavy snow and coastal flooding, beginning tonight.

