The Miner's Hall Museum presents its 1st Annual Bootlegger Bash! Tickets are on sale for the St. Patty's Day event now. You can find them at the Pittsburg Chamber, the Miner's Hall Museum or online at eventbrite.com. This morning KOAM's Michael Hayslip sat down with Angela Meyer to find out more about the exciting new event.
