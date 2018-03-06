Vacant House Fire in Joplin

A vacant house fire is under investigation in Joplin.

According to Fire Chief James Furgerson, six units responded to the fire at 2015 W. 15th Street shortly before 10:00 p.m. last night (March 5). Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. Chief Furgerson says there is heavy fire damage near the back door and kitchen area, which is where he believes the fire might have started. No one lived in the single story home, but electric utilities were on. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.