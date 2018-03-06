Crews Contain Fire at Rib Crib

Pittsburg firefighters contained a fire at the Rib Crib restaurant on North Broadway (March 6).

According to Fire Chief Mike Simons, the fire started in trash bins behind the building this morning. Police blocked off traffic at 29th Street while crews kept the flames from spreading into the restaurant. The Chief says after an inspection, Rib Crib should be able to reopen later today. He says there is a surveillance camera behind the restaurant and investigators will watch that video to see what started the fire.