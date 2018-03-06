Quantcast

Crews Contain Fire at Rib Crib - KOAM TV 7

Crews Contain Fire at Rib Crib

Updated:

Pittsburg firefighters contained a fire at the Rib Crib restaurant on North Broadway (March 6).

According to Fire Chief Mike Simons, the fire started in trash bins behind the building this morning.  Police blocked off traffic at 29th Street while crews kept the flames from spreading into the restaurant.  The Chief says after an inspection, Rib Crib should be able to reopen later today.  He says there is a surveillance camera behind the restaurant and investigators will watch that video to see what started the fire.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Court Upholds Conviction in Rowan Ford's Murder

    Court Upholds Conviction in Rowan Ford's Murder

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:51 PM EST2018-03-06 20:51:47 GMT
    Christopher CollingsChristopher Collings
    Christopher CollingsChristopher Collings

    The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.

    More >>

    The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.

    More >>

  • Vacant House Fire in Galena

    Vacant House Fire in Galena

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-03-06 20:47:02 GMT

    Officials suspect arson in yet another fire in Galena, KS.  Firefighters tell us the latest fire was last night (March 5) at a vacant home on 21st and Dewey.  That fire brings the total fire under investigation in Galena to twelve.

    More >>

    Officials suspect arson in yet another fire in Galena, KS.  Firefighters tell us the latest fire was last night (March 5) at a vacant home on 21st and Dewey.  That fire brings the total fire under investigation in Galena to twelve.

    More >>

  • Crews Contain Fire at Rib Crib

    Crews Contain Fire at Rib Crib

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-03-06 17:31:25 GMT

    Pittsburg firefighters spent the morning containing a fire at the Rib Crib restaurant on North Broadway (March 6). According to Fire Chief Mike Simons, the fire started in trash bins behind the building. 

    More >>

    Pittsburg firefighters spent the morning containing a fire at the Rib Crib restaurant on North Broadway (March 6). According to Fire Chief Mike Simons, the fire started in trash bins behind the building. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.