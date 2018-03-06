Vacant House Fire in Galena

SCHOOL VANDALISM Joplin police are trying to determine if two vandalism incidents at two elementary schools are related. Some windows at Columbia Elementary school were broken, but have since been replaced. The JPD says at least six nearby residents also reported their vehicles' tires slashed. Police say nine skylights at Cecil Floyd school were damaged or completely broken out. CEMETERY VANDALISM The JPD is also investigating vandalism at Fairview Cemetery.&...

More >>