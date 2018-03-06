Court Upholds Conviction in Rowan Ford's Murder

The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.More >>
Officials suspect arson in yet another fire in Galena, KS. Firefighters tell us the latest fire was last night (March 5) at a vacant home on 21st and Dewey. That fire brings the total fire under investigation in Galena to twelve.
Pittsburg firefighters spent the morning containing a fire at the Rib Crib restaurant on North Broadway (March 6). According to Fire Chief Mike Simons, the fire started in trash bins behind the building.
A vacant house fire is under investigation in Joplin. According to Fire Chief James Furgerson, six units responded to the fire at 2015 W. 15th Street shortly before 10:00 p.m. last night (March 5).
Starting in late February and going through March 9th, numerous 4-State law enforcement agencies are focusing specifically on dangerous driving by teen drivers.
