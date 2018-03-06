Court Upholds Conviction in Rowan Ford's Murder

The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal.

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.

The girl's body was found in a cave in McDonald County in November of 2007, a week after she was reported missing from her Stella home. Her stepfather, David Spears, was also charged with murder and rape but pleaded guilty to reduced charges of child endangerment and hindering prosecution.



Collings' new lawyers argued that his previous attorneys didn't call enough expert witnesses and didn't challenge DNA evidence, among other things. But judges ruled the trial attorneys made reasonable decisions and that Collings' didn't prove the case would have ended differently.

