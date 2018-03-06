Fmr. Pittsburg Officer Enters Plea Deal

Jesse Davis, a former Pittsburg Police Officer, enters a plea deal today, pleading no contest to aggravated battery.

Davis was charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct for an incident last fall. Davis and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The woman involved was arrested and says she was sexually assaulted by Davis in his patrol car.

The charge of aggravated battery carries eleven to thirteen months, but according to the Crawford County Attorney's Office, he'll most likely get 24 months probation. The Attorney's Office says he has no priors, but because of the nature of the crime, he'll no longer be able to be a police officer because he can't posses a firearm.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12th.

There's also an ongoing lawsuit filed by the victim against the City of Pittsburg, Davis, and his supervisors. Click here for the previous story and lawsuit document.