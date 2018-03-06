Iola Native Wins on CBS Game Show

Quantcast

An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady!

Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal (March 6). She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen!

The 2009 graduate of Iola High School is currently an actress in California, but says she still has a lot of family and friends back home. She's been doing commercial work and some short films. Eileen says most recently, she appeared in a McDonald's commercial that will air in Brazil and a Panda Express commercial.

If any of her loved ones and friends want to follow her journey as an actress, she says anyone can follow her on Instagram @eileen.chase.

Good luck to you Eileen!

