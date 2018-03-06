Missouri House Targets Prevailing Wage Law

This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.More >>
An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady! Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal. She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen.More >>
An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady! Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal. She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen.More >>
Jesse Davis, a former Pittsburg Police Officer, enters a plea deal today, pleading no contest to aggravated battery. Davis was charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct for an incident last fall.More >>
Jesse Davis, a former Pittsburg Police Officer, enters a plea deal today, pleading no contest to aggravated battery. Davis was charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct for an incident last fall.More >>
The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.More >>
The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.More >>
Officials suspect arson in yet another fire in Galena, KS. Firefighters tell us the latest fire was last night (March 5) at a vacant home on 21st and Dewey. That fire brings the total fire under investigation in Galena to twelve.More >>
Officials suspect arson in yet another fire in Galena, KS. Firefighters tell us the latest fire was last night (March 5) at a vacant home on 21st and Dewey. That fire brings the total fire under investigation in Galena to twelve.More >>