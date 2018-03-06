Missouri Meal Plans

Quantcast

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill barring public colleges and universities from requiring that students buy meal plans even if they have dietary restrictions.

The bill approved Tuesday would allow students with medical documentation of food allergies, food sensitivities or medical dietary issues to forgo on-campus dining plans. Proponents say the goal is to protect students from having to pay for food they can't eat.

Some lawmakers said that the change could hurt schools financially. Legislative researchers estimate about 300 students might opt out of meal plans, costing state schools about $1 million a year.

The bill faces a third and final vote before it can be sent to the Senate for consideration.

House bill is HB 1679

