Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

Three hundred-fifty thousand people suffer cardiac arrest and most of those happen outside of a hospital.

This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

Using blow up mannequins as their heart attack patients, Carl Junction dual credit health students got a lesson in CPR. It’s now required by Missouri law for students in order to graduate.

Health teacher Gary Biddlecome said students react differently, "They're high school students. Some of them are gonna jump right in. Some are gonna be nervous and giggly." True of several students who struggled making their mannequin click which told them they pressed hard enough to affect someone’s heart.



Heather Phillips, with the Missouri Area Health Education Centers, travels to schools teaching classes from an American Heart Association kit that can also be checked out by schools. She said it’s important everyone learn the basics, "Maybe they’re not breathing, it’s better to know what to do then panic and not know what to do and how to help."



Junior Eva Sneed appreciates the mandatory lesson, "I think its better to have the skills and not need them, than to need them and not have them."





( The amount of strength it takes to make a chest compression is one of the things the students learn and they will tell you it can be difficult to do.

Sophomore Ali Sportsman was one of those laughing as she worked to make her mannequin click. She said, “It was hard. You have to have a lot of strength. You have to use all your body when you're pressing down on the mannequin.”

Junior Jeff Dankelson added, “Especially doing it for that long till paramedics would be able to arrive and just being able to push for that long and that hard, your hands and wrists start hurting, they get all red. We did it for like two minutes and it was exhausting."



Phillips also teaches students how to use a defibrillator machine called an AED. The district has three with one in the high school gym.



Biddlecome said all elements of the class empower students, "It gives students an opportunity to help someone. If you’re in a situation like that, you don’t want to just stand around. You want to be able to help somebody if you can. "



Bobby Ballard, a running coach at the Joplin YMCA and heart attack survivor, knows the difference it can make. He had had a massive heart attack and got CPR from someone in his running group.

He said, "It just happened. I’m very blessed just even to be alive and I credit her with saving my life so."



And students do believe they would use their skills if needed.



Dankelson said, "If I got to that situation I would feel like, like she said teaching, some CPR is better than none."



Heather Phillips, with the Missouri Area Health Education Center, serves twenty-one counties in southwest Missouri. There is no cost to a school for the MAHEC classes.

