Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR - KOAM TV 7

Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

     Three hundred-fifty thousand people suffer cardiac arrest and most of those happen outside of a hospital.
     This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students  to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.
Using blow up mannequins as their heart attack patients, Carl Junction  dual credit health students got a lesson in CPR.  Its  now required by Missouri law for students in order to graduate.
Health teacher Gary Biddlecome said students react differently, "They're high school students. Some of them are gonna jump right in. Some are gonna be nervous and giggly."  True of several students who struggled making their mannequin click which told them they pressed hard enough to affect someones heart.

Heather Phillips, with the Missouri Area Health Education Centers, travels to schools  teaching classes  from  an American Heart Association kit that can also be checked out by schools. She said its important everyone learn the basics, "Maybe theyre not breathing, its better to know what to do then panic and not know what to do and how to help."

Junior Eva Sneed appreciates the mandatory lesson,  "I think its better to have the skills and not need them, than to need them and not have them."


( The amount of strength it takes to make a chest compression is one of the things the  students learn and they will  tell you it can be difficult to do. 
 Sophomore Ali Sportsman was one of those laughing as she worked to make her mannequin click. She said,  It  was  hard. You have to have a lot of strength. You have to use all your body when you're pressing down on the mannequin.
Junior Jeff Dankelson added, Especially doing it for that long till paramedics would be able to arrive and just being able to push for that long and that hard, your hands and wrists start hurting, they get all red. We did it for like two minutes and it was exhausting."

Phillips also teaches students   how to use a defibrillator  machine  called an AED.  The district has three with one in the high school gym.

Biddlecome said  all elements of the class empower students, "It gives students an opportunity to help  someone. If youre in a situation like that, you dont want to just stand around. You want to be able to help somebody if you can. "

Bobby Ballard, a running coach at the Joplin YMCA and heart attack survivor,  knows the difference it can make. He had had a massive heart attack and  got CPR from someone in his running group.
He said,   "It  just happened. Im very blessed just  even to be alive and I  credit her with  saving  my life so."


And students do  believe they would use their skills if needed.

Dankelson said, "If I got to that situation I would feel like,  like she said teaching, some CPR is better than none."

     Heather Phillips,  with the Missouri Area Health Education Center, serves twenty-one counties in southwest Missouri. There is no cost to a school for the MAHEC classes.
 

