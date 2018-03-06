Quantcast

Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst - KOAM TV 7

Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties. 

"Every community has a different definition of what a mass fatality is based on the resources they have available to them. We always try to drive them passed what their current capabilities are and challenge them to think, 'What if it was a little bit bigger? How are we going to address those types of challenges? How do you expand into multiple resources that could potentially aid a particular county?'" said Terri Ploger, a preparedness branch director with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

The goal of the exercise, organized by the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, was to not only get local governments on the same page in case of a disaster, but also build relationships among counties, which may have to rely on each other in case of a tragedy. 

"It's all about partnerships and relationships. It's resources as well, but it's really not a matter of just resources. It is strongly about relationships," said Ploger.

The Cherokee County sheriff learned about an area in which his county can improve.

"This has allowed us to work with, specifically our local funeral homes and learn about their capabilities and address some of those issues, where we might have a mass fatality event, and see where those gaps are, and look at outside resources should we need them," said Sheriff David Groves.

And the Labette County emergency manager says this event has shown him, his county has a lot of work to do.

"The thing we've learned over our mass fatality planning is, we're not prepared. A mass fatality can be as few as 7 people in our county. What we've learned is what resources our neighbors have and what resources the state has," said Labette County Emergency Manager Charles Morse.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst

    Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-07 02:38:47 GMT

    Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.  

    More >>

    Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.  

    More >>

  • Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

    Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-03-07 00:25:00 GMT

        This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students  to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. 

    More >>

        This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students  to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. 

    More >>

  • OK Medicaid-Work Requirement

    OK Medicaid-Work Requirement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-03-06 23:20:57 GMT
    OklahomaOklahoma
    OklahomaOklahoma

    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.

    More >>

    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.