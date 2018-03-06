4 Pittsburg Prepares for State Tournament

Pitt State picked up win #400 at Al Ortolani Field, and moved to 13-5 overall to start the season.More >>
The Dragons are making their second straight trip to state, after winning the sub-state championship on a buzzer-beater last Friday.More >>
The Lions snapped a 10-game winning streak, but are still 13-3 to start the season.More >>
The Eagles lost to the Vikings at home 47-44 earlier this season.More >>
The Lions are the #5 seed in the central region and will face Southwest Minnesota St. on Saturday.More >>
Scoreboard for Friday (3/3) - Includes Sub-State Championships in southeast KS and District Championships in southwest MO.More >>
Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.More >>
An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady! Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal. She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen.More >>
Jesse Davis, a former Pittsburg Police Officer, enters a plea deal today, pleading no contest to aggravated battery. Davis was charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct for an incident last fall.More >>
The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.More >>
