Gorillas Sweep DH vs. Wayne State

The Pittsburg State Gorillas took a break from MIAA play on Tuesday, hosting a double-header against Wayne State. Pitt State finished off game one in seven innings, winning 12-2. Game two was another blowout with the Gorillas coming out on top 10-3 to move to 13-5 overall this season. Their win in game two was the team's 400th all-time win at Al Ortolani Field.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader from Wayne State College on a blustery day at Al Ortolani Field Tuesday (Mar. 6). The Gorillas defeated the Wildcats by run-rule, 12-2, in game one and Pitt State broke open a 4-3 game with a six-run sixth inning for a 10-3 victory in the nightcap.

The Gorillas (13-5) recorded the program's 400th all-time victory at Al Ortolani Field with the win in game two. Pitt State has compiled a 400-251 (.614) record since moving to the facility on Apr. 1, 1995.

In game one, Brad Kinsey (2-0) limited WSC to a pair of hits in 4.0 innings of work. He walked three and struck out seven batters. Ethan Vanderpool allowed two runs in 3.0 innings of relief work to pick up his first save of the season.

Reece Garvie paced the Gorillas' 13-hit attack, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Andrew Vogelbaugh doubled, homered and drove in four runs, while John Oliver drove in three runs with a bases loaded walk and a two-run single. Hunter Clanin went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored four times.

In the nightcap, Colton Pogue led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and the Gorillas built a 4-0 lead through three innings. The Wildcats (2-8) trimmed the margin to a run, 4-3, after touching starter Jarret Dotson for three runs in the fourth.

Reliever Andy Pagnozzi (1-1) worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Kory Haught recorded the final three outs in the seventh after the Gorillas offense broke the game open with six runs in the sixth.

Dallas Reed went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the contest, while Oliver and Pogue also had two hits apiece.

The Gorillas will continue their homestand Friday (Mar. 9) when they open a three-game MIAA series against Emporia State University.

