Quantcast

Oklahoma Governor Seeks Work Requirement For Medicaid - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Governor Seeks Work Requirement For Medicaid

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

     Oklahoma's governor wants a work requirement for some of the the state's Medicaid recipients.
    Governor Mary Fallin Tuesday ordered the Oklahoma Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.
    Fallin's executive order directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to submit recommendations to the governor and Legislature within the next six months.
    Fallin suggested exemptions for children, pregnant women, the disabled, caretakers of young children and those participating in substance abuse programs, among others.
    The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved work requirements in Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky, but all three of those states expanded their Medicaid eligibility. Oklahoma did not.
    Oklahoma currently has about 798,000 Medicaid recipients, about 66 percent of whom are children. More than half of adult recipients are elderly, blind or disabled.


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst

    Southeast Kansas Counties Prepare for the Worst

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-07 02:38:47 GMT

    Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.  

    More >>

    Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.  

    More >>

  • Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

    Students in Carl Junction Learn Lifesaving Lesson: CPR

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-03-07 00:25:00 GMT

        This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students  to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. 

    More >>

        This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students  to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. 

    More >>

  • OK Medicaid-Work Requirement

    OK Medicaid-Work Requirement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-03-06 23:20:57 GMT
    OklahomaOklahoma
    OklahomaOklahoma

    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.

    More >>

    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.