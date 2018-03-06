Pittsburg Rotary Give $8,000 To Lord's Diner

You could say it was a birthday present. The Rotary Club of Pittsburg" celebrated 101 years Tuesday and The Lord's Diner in Pittsburg celebrated one year of operation.
As part of a celebration, the Rotary Club gave the soup kitchen a check for $8,000 and also announced a new program called "Give 365-Squared."
That program asks folks to give enough money to make sure everyone is fed every day the facility is open, which is 7 days a week.
"It actually started to combat hunger in Pittsburg but I think it does way more than that," said volunteer Karan Mccormick. "I really think it helps build relationships, not only those of us working with our co-workers. But it also builds relationships with the guest that walk through the door."
"We take care of so many causes but we felt like we wanted one to have a dramatic impact on the community," said Joe Dellasega with the Lord's Diner Advisory Council. "So we put our heads together and that was the idea of the Lord's Diner."
Program organizers say the cost of feeding one person for one day is about $2.50
Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.More >>
An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady! Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal. She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen.More >>
Jesse Davis, a former Pittsburg Police Officer, enters a plea deal today, pleading no contest to aggravated battery. Davis was charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct for an incident last fall.More >>
The man convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford has lost his second appeal. The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for Christopher Collings. Judges ruled unanimously today (March 6) to reject arguments that Christopher Collings' previous attorneys were not effective in defending him over the November 2007 death of Rowan Ford.More >>
