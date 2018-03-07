United Way: St. Patty's Breakfast

Get your tickets now to support the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. The non-profit is hosting a St. Patty’s Breakfast at Colton’s Steakhouse this Friday, March 9th at Colton’s Steak House. This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Duane Dreiling and Julie Reams to discuss the event now in its second year!
