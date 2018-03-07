Quantcast

United Way: St. Patty's Breakfast - KOAM TV 7

United Way: St. Patty's Breakfast

Updated:

Get your tickets now to support the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.  The non-profit is hosting a St. Patty’s Breakfast at Colton’s Steakhouse this Friday, March 9th at Colton’s Steak House.  This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Duane Dreiling and Julie Reams to discuss the event now in its second year!

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.