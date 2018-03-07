KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-7

Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signs an executive order today (March 6) ordering the state's Medicaid agency to develop a requirement that certain able-bodied participants work in order to keep receiving benefits.More >>
An Iola, KS native says she loved meeting Wayne Brady! Eileen Chase was on today's episode Let's Make a Deal. She's a huge fan of the show and says she was surprised at the amount of energy they have there. She won $1,300. Congratulations to Eileen.More >>
