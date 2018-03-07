KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-7

Quantcast

OKLAHOMA TEACHER PAY

  • Oklahoma teachers draw a line in the sand and set a deadline for lawmakers to give them a pay raise.  The Oklahoma Education Association on Tuesday told lawmakers if legislation to fund pay raises and education needs is not signed by April 23rd, schools in the Sooner State will shut down.    Teachers and the teacher's union hope for similar support from districts across the state as they move toward a strike.

GARY COHN RESIGNATION

  • President Trump's Chief Economic Adviser, Gary Cohn, has resigned.  The move Tuesday came amid the president's plan to move forward with tariffs on aluminum and steel...something Cohn opposed.  Mister Trump tweeted yesterday that he'd choose a replacement for Cohn soon. 

NORTHEAST STORMS

  • A powerful Nor'easter is moving across parts of the Northeast...where it's expected to dump heavy snow and cause flooding.  The storm comes less than a week after a deadly Nor'easter triggered widespread power outages in the region.  Amtrak has already cut back service and some airlines are waiving change fees.

    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

