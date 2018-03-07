Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.

Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. It will be June 22nd and 23rd at Landreth Park in Joplin.

Friday, June 22, 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm): Dailey & Vincent

Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Now on Season 3 of their nationally broadcast television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV,” Dailey & Vincent bring their music to a national audience on a weekly basis. After a decade spent performing together and with over 1,000 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert,” their concoction of fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold. Their most recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks.

Friday Admission: Floor and Handicap General Admission $25; Mezzanine $20; Balcony $15; children 12 and under admitted free. All ticket prices increase $10 for day-of sales. Tickets may be purchased by going to www.connect2culture.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Saturday, June 23, 11:30am–10:00pm: Come hear some of the best local and regional bluegrass bands in the surrounding area! The 2018 line-up:

11:30am to Noon – Pickler’s Post (Joplin/Carl Junction, MO)

12:15pm to 1:00pm – No Apparent Reason (Carthage, MO)

1:15pm to 2:00pm – Southern Tradition (Tonitown, AR)

2:15pm to 3:15pm – Vogts Sisters (Erie, KS)

3:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridgewater Junction (Cassville, MO)

5:00pm to 6:00pm – Borderline Bluegrass (Neosho, MO)

6:15pm to 7:45pm – That Dalton Gang (Lamar/Lockwood, MO)

8:00pm to 10:00pm – Springstreet Bluegrass (Muskogee,OK)

Saturday Admission: $10 per person wristband for all-day access. Children 12 and under admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

