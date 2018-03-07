Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor.

35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Mathews has been under conditional house arrest with an unsecured bond, but is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence term of 10 years to life.

Mathews resigned from his position as Vice Chairman of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma's Business Committee after the federal indictment. A spokesperson with the Quapaw Tribe sent the following statement to KOAM/FOX 14 News after the indictment:

"We were very sad to learn this week that an elected Quapaw leader is facing a federal criminal charge. This matter does not involve our Tribe, and we do not want to prejudge the charges or say or do anything that will impair his ability to get a fair trial. Our people are strongly committed to the principal that a person is innocent in court until proven guilty. However, as Quapaw leaders we have responsibilities to all of our people. For that reason, the Business Committee has requested unanimously that this man tender his resignation so that his personal matter does not interfere with the work of our Tribal government.



Quapaws believe in justice and fairness and healing, but not just for the person who is accused but also for the victims of a crime as well. This will be our prayer. As Tribal leaders, we will not have anything further to say about this matter." -- On behalf of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma, Sean Harrison