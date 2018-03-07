Ladies Night at the Derby - March 13

Rock-painting workshop slated A family rock-painting workshop will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University. Open to all ages, participants can put their artistic skills to work turning ordinary rocks into colorful works of art. Those attending are asked to bring their own rock. However, some will be available to select from, if needed. Cost is $10 per person. To RSVP, email Bentley-C@mssu.edu by Friday...

Rock-painting workshop slated A family rock-painting workshop will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University. Open to all ages, participants can put their artistic skills to work turning ordinary rocks into colorful works of art. Those attending are asked to bring their own rock. However, some will be available to select from, if needed. Cost is $10 per person. To RSVP, email Bentley-C@mssu.edu by Friday...

More >>