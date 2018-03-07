Quantcast

Ladies Night at the Derby - March 13 - KOAM TV 7

Ladies Night at the Derby - March 13

Updated:

Safehouse will host its 7th annual Bags to Riches "Ladies Night at the Derby" fundraiser and purse auction on March 13th at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets available at Safehouse, 231-8692. Must be 21 or older to attend.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

  • Train Vs. Car in Jasper Co., MO

    Train Vs. Car in Jasper Co., MO

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-03-07 21:14:24 GMT

    Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County.  It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury.  We have a crew on the scene.

    More >>

    Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County.  It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury.  We have a crew on the scene.

    More >>

  • Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

    Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-03-07 16:26:53 GMT
    Fiddlers on the RouteFiddlers on the Route
    Fiddlers on the RouteFiddlers on the Route

    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

    More >>

    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-28 22:28:56 GMT
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>

  • Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-03-01 19:38:52 GMT
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.