Lend Me A Tenor - March 16-18, 23-25

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's production of Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig is this month!
Seats are selling out quickly, so make your reservations now to see Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's latest production, Lend Me A Tenor, a fast-paced comedy by brilliant playwright Ken Ludwig. The show opens Friday, March 16, and runs through March 17 & 18 and March 23-25. Doors open at 6:00 pm on Friday & Saturday, and at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The play is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 417-358-9665. For more information, visit our website at www.stonesthrowdinnertheatre.com or check out our Facebook page.
"The show must go on!" is the theme for this tale about good intentions, misplaced affections and mistaken identities. It's 1934, and the Cleveland Grand Opera Company is prepared to welcome world-renowned tenor, Il Stupendo (aka Tito Merelli), to play Otello in a one-night extravaganza. Henry Saunders and Julia Leverett have planned an evening that will put the company on the map.
Their plans begin to unravel quickly, however, when Tito arrives late, is feeling ill, and is unexpectedly accompanied by his insanely jealous wife. Through a hilarious series of mishaps, Tito double-doses on tranquilizers and passes out. His pulse is so low that Saunders and his assistant, Max, believe he's dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Merelli's Otello costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo. Max succeeds admirably, but Merelli comes to and gets into his other costume, ready to perform. Now two Otellos are running around in costume and two women are showering Il Stupendo with admiration, each thinking she is in the company of Il Stupendo.
The Tony Award-winning comedy was a sensation on Broadway when it opened in 1989, we feel certain our audiences will leave teary-eyed with laughter.
Directed by Neal Ruggeberg, the production features Brad Stefanoni, Kendra Goepfert, Bob Beranek, Doug Musick, Melanie Kloppenborg, Lorenzo M.R., Linda Bailey, and Genna Reid. The dinner menu includes Italian tossed salad, parmesan baked pork loin chop, potato casserole, green beans, and tiramisu for dessert. When making your reservations, please let us know anyone in your party has food allergies or other dietary restrictions, and we'll work to accommodate you.
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is a stone's throw west of Carthage at 2466 Old 66 Boulevard (old Route 66 west of the golf course).
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Southeast Kansas counties are making sure they're prepared for the worst. Officials from throughout the region gathered in Parsons Tuesday, for a tabletop exercise that examines counties' actions plans and resources, in case of an event that results in massive casualties.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
