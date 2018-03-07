Things My Mother Taught Me, Auditions - March 12, 13

Event: Auditions for Thing My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSalvino
Dates: March 12 & 13 at 6:00 pm
Location: Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre
Auditions for Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's upcoming production of Things My Mother Taught Me, a heart-warming comedy by Katherine DiSavino, will be held at the theatre next Monday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 13 at 6:00 pm. The play will be produced by special arrangements with Samuel French, Inc., with six performances set for May 11-13 and May 18-20.
Director Doug Dickey says that the ensemble cast calls for three females (ages 25-65), three males (25-65), and one role for any age, male or female. All aspiring actors are invited to try out. Please call the theatre if you have any questions.
The story is about a young couple, Olivia & Gabe. They've been dating since college. Now they're moving into their first apartment together. They packed up everything they own and journeyed halfway across the country from New York City to start new jobs and a new life together in Chicago. Move-in day doesn't go exactly as planned, however, when both sets of parents show up unexpectedly to help. Between unsolicited advice about living together, comments about the neighborhood, and insistence on scrubbing everything before moving in, Gabe & Olivia are stuck in an awkward position, both with their well-meaning-but-imposing parents and with each other. Just when things couldn't get worse, the moving van gets stolen - with all of Gabe & Olivia's belongings still inside.
Originally produced at the Rainbow Dinner Theatre in Pennsylvania in the summer of 2012, Katherine DiSavino's refreshing new play takes a generational look at relationships, and shows how sometimes parents pass on their best lessons to their children without even realizing it. Funny and touching, Things My Mother Taught Me is a true-to-life story of three couples who actually love each other and whose antics will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is a stone's throw west of Carthage at 2466 Old 66 Boulevard (old Route 66 west of the golf course).
Theatre Office: 417-358-4300
