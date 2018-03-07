Quantcast

Things My Mother Taught Me, Auditions - March 12, 13

Event: Auditions for Thing My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSalvino

Dates: March 12 & 13 at 6:00 pm

Location: Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre

Auditions for Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's upcoming production of Things My Mother Taught Me, a heart-warming comedy by Katherine DiSavino, will be held at the theatre next Monday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 13 at 6:00 pm. The play will be produced by special arrangements with Samuel French, Inc., with six performances set for May 11-13 and May 18-20.

Director Doug Dickey says that the ensemble cast calls for three females (ages 25-65), three males (25-65), and one role for any age, male or female. All aspiring actors are invited to try out. Please call the theatre if you have any questions.

The story is about a young couple, Olivia & Gabe. They've been dating since college. Now they're moving into their first apartment together. They packed up everything they own and journeyed halfway across the country from New York City to start new jobs and a new life together in Chicago. Move-in day doesn't go exactly as planned, however, when both sets of parents show up unexpectedly to help. Between unsolicited advice about living together, comments about the neighborhood, and insistence on scrubbing everything before moving in, Gabe & Olivia are stuck in an awkward position, both with their well-meaning-but-imposing parents and with each other. Just when things couldn't get worse, the moving van gets stolen - with all of Gabe & Olivia's belongings still inside.

Originally produced at the Rainbow Dinner Theatre in Pennsylvania in the summer of 2012, Katherine DiSavino's refreshing new play takes a generational look at relationships, and shows how sometimes parents pass on their best lessons to their children without even realizing it. Funny and touching, Things My Mother Taught Me is a true-to-life story of three couples who actually love each other and whose antics will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is a stone's throw west of Carthage at 2466 Old 66 Boulevard (old Route 66 west of the golf course).

Theatre Office: 417-358-4300

  Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018
    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

  Train Vs. Car in Jasper Co., MO

    Wednesday, March 7 2018

    Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County.  It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury.

  Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

    Wednesday, March 7 2018
    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

  Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year
  Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/
  Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Thursday, March 1 2018
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.
