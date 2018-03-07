Anne-Marie Lax Concert - March 25

Anne-Marie Lax, of SpiritDancer Music. will be in concert March 25th, 2018 at 1:00pm.

Special Guest Lunar

Love Offering accepted

Unity of Joplin

204 N Jackson St (Jackson & A Street)

Joplin MO 64801

infor@unityofjoplin.org

417-781-6116

Anne-Marie Lax, of Spirit Dancer Music. Singer-Songwriter from the mountains of New Mexico A consummate performer, equally adept at both rocking your socks off and soothing your soul.

In May of 2012 she began recording her debut CD "Dancing in the Light". This inspiring CD, released February of 2016 has been recognized by winning an Empower Posi Music award for Best Video of 2015 (Choose Love) and being nominated for 3 2016 New Mexico Music Awards for Best Jazz Song (Coming Home). Best Blues Song (Nothin' To Be Blue About Blues) and Best Pop album.

All are welcome!