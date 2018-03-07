Crews Battle Fire in Carterville, MO

Strong winds kept Carterville Fire Department busy Tuesday (March 6). According to the press release, Carterville fire crews were dispatched around 6:00 p.m. County Road 200 for a vehicle fire. The vehicle was inside a dilapidated building. Officials say because of winds, age and condition of the structure it was determined a defensive attack was the best method to put out the fire. The building also had a number of vehicles around it. Fire crews priority was to stop the fire from spreading any further.

Other fire departments including Webb City, Carthage, Oronogo, and Duneweg assisted Carterville. Around 9:30 p.m. the fire was under control, the fire was out about 11:00 p.m. Officials say one building and 13 vehicles were destroyed from the fire. No injuries were reported.