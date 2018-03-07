Quantcast

Crews Battle Fire in Carterville, MO - KOAM TV 7

Crews Battle Fire in Carterville, MO

Updated:
Carterville Fire Carterville Fire

Strong winds kept Carterville Fire Department busy Tuesday (March 6). According to the press release, Carterville fire crews were dispatched around 6:00 p.m. County Road 200 for a vehicle fire. The vehicle was inside a dilapidated building. Officials say because of winds, age and condition of the structure it was determined a defensive attack was the best method to put out the fire. The building also had a number of vehicles around it. Fire crews priority was to stop the fire from spreading any further.

Other fire departments including Webb City, Carthage, Oronogo, and Duneweg assisted Carterville. Around 9:30 p.m. the fire was under control, the fire was out about 11:00 p.m. Officials say one building and 13 vehicles were destroyed from the fire. No injuries were reported.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

  • Train Vs. Car in Jasper Co., MO

    Train Vs. Car in Jasper Co., MO

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-03-07 21:14:24 GMT

    Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County.  It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury.  We have a crew on the scene.

    More >>

    Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County.  It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury.  We have a crew on the scene.

    More >>

  • Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

    Lineup Announced for Fiddler On The Route

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-03-07 16:26:53 GMT
    Fiddlers on the RouteFiddlers on the Route
    Fiddlers on the RouteFiddlers on the Route

    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

    More >>

    Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival.  Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.